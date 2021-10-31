Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.09. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.28) EPS. Research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.88.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

