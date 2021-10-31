Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Spirit Realty Capital has set its FY 2021 guidance at $3.240-$3.300 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.24-3.30 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $164.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.69 million. On average, analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $48.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.54. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $52.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.44%.

Several analysts recently commented on SRC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.46.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Frymire bought 2,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $243,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 102.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 788,722 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.31% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $74,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

