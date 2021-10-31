Splinterlands One Day Volume Reaches $3.18 Million (SPS)

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. One Splinterlands coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Splinterlands has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Splinterlands has a market cap of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Splinterlands alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00068108 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00073319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.80 or 0.00100356 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,298.34 or 0.99547846 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,348.15 or 0.07061353 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00024146 BTC.

About Splinterlands

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splinterlands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splinterlands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Splinterlands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splinterlands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.