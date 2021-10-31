SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) PT Raised to $195.00

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SPSC. Northland Securities lowered shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $152.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.80. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $83.44 and a 12 month high of $174.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.17 and a beta of 0.93.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. SPS Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $224,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 64.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 26,323 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 415.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

