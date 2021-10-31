Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 31,105 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 131.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,731 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,105 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $10,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the second quarter worth $37,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 281.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total value of $9,642,997.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,645 shares in the company, valued at $456,158,355.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $1,475,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,193 shares of company stock worth $30,533,643 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PCTY. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on Paylocity from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Paylocity from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.54.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $305.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 244.11 and a beta of 1.26. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.26 and a fifty-two week high of $305.58.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $167.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.14 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

