Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Shares in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 337,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,789,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.58% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,721,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,897,000 after buying an additional 162,999 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 630,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,275,000 after buying an additional 128,709 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $927,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,371,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000.

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $33.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.72.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

