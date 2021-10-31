Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $12.16 Million Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,123 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $12,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,991,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,878,252,000 after buying an additional 2,947,296 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,645,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,269,000 after purchasing an additional 455,013 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,121,000 after purchasing an additional 362,576 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,540,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,757,240,000 after purchasing an additional 349,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,542,000 after purchasing an additional 111,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.73.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $247.41 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.17 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $263.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

