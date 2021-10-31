Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $14.17 Million Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $14,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 14.3% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 9.5% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of ASML by 11.0% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 28,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $812.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $359.01 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $810.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $735.12.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $2.0938 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.82%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $801.33.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

