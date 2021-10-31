Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 139,265 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.12% of NiSource worth $11,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,878,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of NiSource by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,903,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654,683 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,528,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter worth about $1,848,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 260,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,811 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NiSource stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.13. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on NI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NiSource has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

