SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.170-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23 billion-$1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.920-$4.990 EPS.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded up $3.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,029,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,531. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.58. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $58.40 and a 1 year high of $79.71.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.33.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SS&C Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 146.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,177 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of SS&C Technologies worth $32,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

