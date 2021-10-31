S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) will report earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. S&T Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover S&T Bancorp.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 27.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

STBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.63 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&T Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 186.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,937,000 after purchasing an additional 193,176 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

STBA remained flat at $$30.56 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 74,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. S&T Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day moving average is $31.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.92%.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

