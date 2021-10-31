Stabilus (ETR:STM) Trading Up 0.9%

Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) shares were up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €64.80 ($76.24) and last traded at €64.75 ($76.18). Approximately 12,239 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 36,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at €64.20 ($75.53).

Several research analysts recently commented on STM shares. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Stabilus in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Stabilus in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Stabilus in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Stabilus in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Stabilus in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stabilus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €68.33 ($80.39).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €63.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of €65.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

