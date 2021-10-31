StableXSwap (STAX) Trading 29% Lower This Week

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 31st. StableXSwap has a total market capitalization of $25.30 million and approximately $142.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StableXSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.85 or 0.00003049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, StableXSwap has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,880.95 or 1.00111729 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00059413 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00042472 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 57.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.66 or 0.00612798 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

StableXSwap Profile

STAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official message board is medium.com/stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling StableXSwap

