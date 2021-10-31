Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Cut to $128.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Wedbush from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.68% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities cut Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.57.

SBUX stock opened at $106.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.81. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $85.45 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,860,884,000 after buying an additional 828,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,251,235,000 after purchasing an additional 462,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,545,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,179,292,000 after purchasing an additional 387,898 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,802,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,655,028,000 after purchasing an additional 753,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,539,562,000 after purchasing an additional 106,466 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

