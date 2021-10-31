State Street Corp Acquires 290,606 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,992,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.58% of Ciena worth $227,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 26.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,471,000 after purchasing an additional 545,597 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 304,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 5.9% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 63,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 7.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.27.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $291,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $107,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,669 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,979. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $54.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.90. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.