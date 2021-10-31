State Street Corp Buys 75,687 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 891,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,687 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $244,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,472,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,756,000 after buying an additional 33,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,245,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,554,000 after buying an additional 38,299 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 4.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,339,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,006,000 after buying an additional 55,761 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.8% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 434,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,043,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,070,000 after buying an additional 9,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total value of $3,642,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,303,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,526.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,496 shares of company stock valued at $17,765,969 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $276.55 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.49 and a 12-month high of $320.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 643.14, a P/E/G ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

PEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.00.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

