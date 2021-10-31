State Street Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,123,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 249,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $231,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,017,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,328,000 after buying an additional 186,158 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1,545.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,649,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,492,000 after buying an additional 7,184,563 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,427,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,014,000 after buying an additional 385,913 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,790,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,891,000 after buying an additional 128,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,574,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,104,000 after buying an additional 152,666 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HIW opened at $44.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.27 and its 200 day moving average is $45.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.37 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.70 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HIW. Zacks Investment Research raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

