State Street Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,288,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $220,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 54.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 37.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 28.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 70.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 11,347 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

In related news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 11,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $804,712.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $4,516,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,811 shares of company stock worth $5,762,933. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $71.66 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $76.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.60.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

