State Street Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,456,120 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032,331 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 5.20% of Umpqua worth $211,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Umpqua in the second quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Umpqua by 117.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Umpqua by 63.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Umpqua by 13.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Umpqua in the second quarter worth $187,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $20.45 on Friday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 35.13%. The company had revenue of $308.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Umpqua’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens downgraded Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial downgraded Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.21.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

