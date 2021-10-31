State Street Corp Raises Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,900,599 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 124,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.71% of AECOM worth $246,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 40,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ACM opened at $68.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.52, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.31 and its 200 day moving average is $64.56. AECOM has a 52-week low of $43.46 and a 52-week high of $70.04.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,055,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

