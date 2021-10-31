State Street Corp Trims Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,824,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.68% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $236,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter worth $23,882,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,439,000 after purchasing an additional 81,400 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2,152.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,657,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,760 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 62.2% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,206,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,414 shares during the period. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter worth $5,761,000. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $2.05 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.00. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EDU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.23.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.