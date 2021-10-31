Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,479,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.28% of Steelcase worth $22,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Steelcase by 11.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 8,538,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,867,000 after buying an additional 896,438 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Steelcase by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,863,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,591,000 after buying an additional 41,437 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Steelcase by 6.8% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,482,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,840,000 after buying an additional 350,543 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Steelcase by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,237,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,020,000 after buying an additional 62,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 1.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,319,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,047,000 after purchasing an additional 26,125 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steelcase alerts:

SCS opened at $11.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average is $13.94. Steelcase Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.33 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.54%.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.