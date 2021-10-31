Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,822,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 96,501 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Steelcase worth $118,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Steelcase by 443.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 19.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Steelcase alerts:

NYSE:SCS opened at $11.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 1.42. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $16.84.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.33 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 111.54%.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.