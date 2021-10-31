Stephen G. Daly Sells 25,941 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 25,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,815,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stephen G. Daly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Stephen G. Daly sold 300 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $18,456.00.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $69.82 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.90, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.85 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 25.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,099,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,618,000 after buying an additional 971,294 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,020,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,190,000 after buying an additional 645,328 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,857,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,055,000 after buying an additional 531,797 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,583.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,535,000 after buying an additional 307,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,671,000. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.