Stephens Increases Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $325.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target upped by Stephens from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $292.13.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $293.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.75. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $204.45 and a 52 week high of $296.06.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 47.14%.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 77,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,333 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 643,719 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $170,850,000 after acquiring an additional 113,968 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 266.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 92,943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $24,668,000 after purchasing an additional 67,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

