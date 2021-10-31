stETH (Lido) (STETH) Price Reaches $3,479.19 on Major Exchanges

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for about $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00068400 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00071945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.65 or 0.00098744 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,207.42 or 0.99663906 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,154.45 or 0.06877044 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00023032 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002583 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.