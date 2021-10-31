Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,337 Shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) by 54.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUMG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $570,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,076,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000.

BATS:NUMG opened at $57.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.29 and its 200 day moving average is $54.16. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $31.52.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.