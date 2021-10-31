Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Shares of STAG stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average of $39.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $44.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.72%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.43.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.