Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $248,000 Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,447 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 66,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BUD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $61.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.54. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $79.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.33.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

