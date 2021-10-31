Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 10.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,643,197,000 after purchasing an additional 928,984 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 59.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $338,803,000 after purchasing an additional 752,108 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 175.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 996,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,625,000 after purchasing an additional 634,708 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 172.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 892,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,678,000 after purchasing an additional 564,884 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 22.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,031,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $510,761,000 after purchasing an additional 551,690 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.60.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total value of $296,787.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,533 shares of company stock worth $5,373,487 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ALB stock opened at $250.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $90.86 and a twelve month high of $253.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

