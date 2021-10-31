Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 162 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 10.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Copart by 970.2% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Copart by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,231,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,170,000 after acquiring an additional 11,963 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Copart by 1,458.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 127,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,753,000 after acquiring an additional 118,929 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 1.7% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 267,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the second quarter valued at $1,813,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRT opened at $155.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.94. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.92 and a fifty-two week high of $155.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.65 and its 200 day moving average is $136.39.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The company had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.40.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

