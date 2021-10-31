Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 5,169 Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 31,358.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 10.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

HGV stock opened at $50.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 2.17. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.44. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.15 million. Research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HGV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.