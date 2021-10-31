Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 653 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,996,000 after purchasing an additional 863,251 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 340,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 70,250 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 34.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 200,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 51,969 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 50.2% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 184,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after buying an additional 61,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth $5,387,000.

USXF stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $38.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.096 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

