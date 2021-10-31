Stifel Financial Corp Buys 20,656 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,656 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $894,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 10,067 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $539,000.

CALF opened at $42.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.25.

