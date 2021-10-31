Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stake in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JHI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 9,217 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 55,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 16,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 861,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,504,000 after purchasing an additional 15,918 shares in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of John Hancock Investors Trust stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.69. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $19.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.367 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This is a positive change from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

John Hancock Investors Trust Profile

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

