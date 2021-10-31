Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.49 Million Position in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiger Pacific Capital LP bought a new stake in HUTCHMED during the second quarter worth $1,081,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in HUTCHMED by 13.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 367,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,422,000 after purchasing an additional 44,105 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,015,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,443,000 after acquiring an additional 99,643 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of HUTCHMED in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

Shares of HUTCHMED stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.26. HUTCHMED has a 1-year low of $23.67 and a 1-year high of $43.94. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HCM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HUTCHMED in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.