Stifel Financial Corp Invests $1.46 Million in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in CAI International during the second quarter worth about $71,231,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in CAI International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,060,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in CAI International during the second quarter worth about $49,906,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in CAI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,873,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CAI International by 11.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,368,000 after buying an additional 27,589 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

NYSE:CAI opened at $55.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.46. CAI International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.78 and a 12-month high of $56.22.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.93 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. Equities research analysts expect that CAI International, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

