Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Price Target to $76.00

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Travel + Leisure from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.43.

Shares of TNL stock opened at $54.34 on Wednesday. Travel + Leisure has a 1 year low of $31.74 and a 1 year high of $68.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.53. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -127.66%.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $33,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 383.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

