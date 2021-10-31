Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Price Target to $49.00

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $61.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Securities cut their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.14.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $32.97 on Wednesday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $95.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of -219.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.11.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $78,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYFM. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 710.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. 46.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.