STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €46.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €46.50 ($54.71) price target on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STM. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group set a €37.90 ($44.59) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €43.21 ($50.84).

Shares of EPA:STM opened at €40.92 ($48.14) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €37.50 and a 200-day moving average of €33.69. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 12 month high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

