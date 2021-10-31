Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the September 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 121,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 18,807 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter.

EDI opened at $8.49 on Friday. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $9.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

