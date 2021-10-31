StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Short Interest Update

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the September 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BANX opened at $22.63 on Friday. StoneCastle Financial has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $148.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.50.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.25 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

In other StoneCastle Financial news, Director Karen Reidy purchased 11,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $249,177.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Guy M. Arnold purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $43,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,967 shares of company stock valued at $325,028 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCastle Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 20.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

