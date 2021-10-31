Streamr (DATA) Price Reaches $0.14

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Streamr has a market cap of $104.91 million and $18.71 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Streamr has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00048627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.11 or 0.00231392 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00013095 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.14 or 0.00096565 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 175.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006048 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Streamr Profile

DATA is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

