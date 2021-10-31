Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €84.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAX has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €114.00 ($134.12) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €82.50 ($97.06) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €86.17 ($101.38).

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR:SAX opened at €73.30 ($86.24) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.56. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €59.60 ($70.12) and a 52 week high of €82.50 ($97.06). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €69.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is €68.87.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.