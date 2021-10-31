Sun Country Airlines (SNCY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $149.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.12 million. On average, analysts expect Sun Country Airlines to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

SNCY opened at $30.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. Sun Country Airlines has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $44.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.84.

In other news, insider Eric Levenhagen sold 5,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $161,403.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $29,459.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,704,755 shares of company stock valued at $273,006,533.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sun Country Airlines stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $34.74 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.68.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.