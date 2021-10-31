Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Increased to C$73.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective hoisted by Cormark from C$69.00 to C$73.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SLF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC restated a buy rating and set a C$74.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$74.14.

TSE:SLF opened at C$70.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$41.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$66.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$65.12. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$52.18 and a twelve month high of C$71.47. The company has a quick ratio of 516.21, a current ratio of 545.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$12.67 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.7499996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

