Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.59.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

SGY stock traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$5.39. The stock had a trading volume of 724,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,477. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.82, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$385.92 million and a PE ratio of 0.97. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.64.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$80.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$85.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Surge Energy will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Surge Energy news, Director Robert Allen Leach acquired 124,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$557,039.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 364,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,626,378.12.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

