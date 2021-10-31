Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $534,000 Stock Position in ProShares Short Financials (NYSEARCA:SEF)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short Financials (NYSEARCA:SEF) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 5.73% of ProShares Short Financials worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG boosted its position in ProShares Short Financials by 88.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter.

SEF opened at $11.74 on Friday. ProShares Short Financials has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60.

ProShares Short Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial services economic sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States-domiciled international banks; life and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), credit card insurers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers, including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers, and publicly traded stock exchanges.

