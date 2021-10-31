Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New Investment in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUMV. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,669,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,809,000 after purchasing an additional 118,939 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 59,037 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,625.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 44,297 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $922,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 16,064 shares during the period.

BATS NUMV opened at $38.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.65. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $29.85.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.