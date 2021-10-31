Susquehanna International Group LLP Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,121 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 34,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 53.3% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,040,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $103.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.88 and its 200-day moving average is $96.58. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $103.39.

